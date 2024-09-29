GRIFFIN PARK—On September 29, at 12:52 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle rollover using the coordinates of, SB 5 FWY x WB trl.” or 5101 N. Zoo Dr.near the access road leading into Griffith Park, the Los Angeles Zoo, and the Botanical Gardens.



According to a press release on the LAFD Alert page, one individual was ejected from a white sedan. First responders found the vehicle lying on its roof partially blocking one lane on the California State 5 freeway.



The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner was called to the scene. “Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free two trapped patients. A total of four were evaluated. Sadly, one was deceased at the scene. Three others were transported to the hospital by paramedics (one in grave condition, and two in critical condition).”



The names of the deceased and the other injured parties have not yet been released to the public.



