HOLLYWOOD─Last week it was the thriller “The Invisible Man” that won audiences over at the box-office. This week it was an animated flick “Onward” that claimed the top spot at the box-office with a solid $40 million. Many predicted “Onward” to have a bigger draw with audiences, but not so much. “The Invisible Man” dropped to second place with $15.2 million, which is less than 50 percent from the previous week, which is not bad. After 10 days in theaters, the thriller has amounted over $52 million at the domestic box-office.

Ben Affleck’s new drama, “The Way Back” debuted to a muted $8.7 million to land in third place. While the movie has received rave reviews, and Affleck’s performance has been heralded as one of the best in his career, but audiences apparently did not feel that way. In fourth place was “Sonic the Hedgehog” which earned $8 million pushing its domestic tally to over $140 million since its release on February 14.

Rounding out the top five was “The Call of the Wild” with $7 million. The movie has earned a domestic gross of $57.5 million. This weekend ushers in Friday the 13th and we will see the release of the controversial film “The Hunt” starring Hilary Swank, the action flick “Bloodshot” starring Vin Diesel, the drama “I Still Believe” and the comedy “My Spy.”