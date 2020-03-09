UNITED STATES—In a statement released on Sunday, March 8, Republican Senator Ted Cruz indicated he is quarantining himself as a precautionary measure at his home, after being notified he came into contact with a person after exchanging a handshake who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Cruz was in Washington D.C. in February, attending the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy,” Cruz wrote. “Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medial authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me was extremely low.”

The politician decided to remain under quarantine for the full 14 days in his home in Texas and consulted with health officials and his personal physician regarding being exposed to the virus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 usually appear 2 to 14 days after being exposed to the virus. One may experience fever; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; and coughing. Those with pre-existing medical conditions, like heart disease, are at higher risk of developing a serious illness after exposure.