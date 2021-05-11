BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council on May 4 unanimously approved extending the city’s dynamic ‘OpenBH’ program until December 2021, allowing businesses to continue operating outdoors.

According to a press release from Laura Biery, Marketing & Economic Sustainaility Manager for the city of Beverly Hills, created in June 2020, ‘OpenBH’ is Beverly Hills’ process for businesses to temporarily expand their services to adjacent areas such as parking lots and the public right of way (sidewalks) through a Special Event Permit. Businesses that are currently able to use ‘OpenBH’ to expand services outside include restaurants, gyms, salons, faith based organizations, and retail shops.

“This has been a phenomenally successful program,” said Mayor Bob Wunderlich. “We tried something and people love it. The street energy that we have generated is wonderful. It makes you feel good to see family and friends out and about and the vibrancy of our stores and restaurants.”

Tuesday decision extends the waiver on applicable fees and costs associated with participating in the program. For more details, including a list of ‘OpenBH’ businesses offering outdoor dining and services, visit www.beverlyhills.org/OpenBH.

Current restaurants part of the program include: Anarbargh, Avra, Beverliz Café, Blasteran, Bombay Palace, Boss Sushi, Burger Lounge, By the Way Burger, Caffe Roma, Cafe Sheera, Cantina Frida, Chaumont, Chokolatta, Crème de la Crepe, Crescent Hotel, Croft Alley, Crustacean, Da Carla Ristorante & Caffe, Dr. Sandwich, e. baldi, Edo Little Bites, Estiatorio Louka Restaurant, Ferrari Café, Flour Shop, Fogo de Chao, Frida Mexican Cuisine, Go Greek Yogurt, Gyu-Kaku Japanese Restaurant, Heritage Fine Wines, Il Cielo, Il Fornaio, Il Pastaio, Joss Bites, Kazan, Krispy Rice, La Gondola, La Scala, Laduree, Lawry’s The Prime Rib, Lazy Daisy, Le Mervetty, Mastros, Matsuhisa, Mickey Fine Pharmacy & Grill, Mirame, Oro Caffe, Mr. Chow, Mulberry Pizzeria, Nate ‘n Al’s, Nerano, Ocean Prime, Pascal on Beverly, Piccolo Paradiso, Polo Lounge, Porta Via, Sant’olina, Sasabune Beverly Hills, Seabutter, Spago, Spice Affair, Sugarfish, Sushi Kiyono, Sushi Sushi, Tagine Beverly Hills, Tarte Tatin Bakery, Inc., Thai Boom, THEBlvd Prive, The Cheesecake Factory, The Farm of Beverly Hills, The Maybourne Beverly Hills, The Nosh, The Palm, The Polo Lounge at Beverly Hills Hotel, Upper Crust Pizza, Urth Caffe, Via Alloro, Wadatsumi, Wally’s, Walter’s Café, Xian and Yazawa.

Salons part of OpenBH include: Anu Beauty, Bailey Bailey Salon, BH Modern Nails, Blown on Canon, Brighton Salon, Contempo Nails, Khatoon, La Jolie Salon, Maryam of Beverly Hills, Nail Paradise, Nature’s Nails, Nelson J Beverly Hills, Notox Nails, Olympic Nails, Polish Nail Salon, Q Salon, Ramirez Tran Salon and Robertson Nails

To complete an ‘OpenBH’ special event permit for outdoor dining, retail, salon, fitness or other services, call 310-285-2408 or email cbh-eventpermits@beverlyhills.org.