HELLO AMERICA!—I realize that by writing so much about Hitler and the second World War, it possibly reveals my age and a few other things, but that’s how it is when one takes on the challenge of experience and memories. During the late 1930s, even as a youngster, listening to the radio about what was going on in Germany.

This man, Hitler, his name would ultimately be responsible for turning the entire world upside down. Terms such as: Seig Heil, Gestapo, concentration camp, gas chambers, and names such as Heinrich Himmler, Hermann Goring, Joseph Goebbels, a relative of his turned out to be one of my Hollywood room-mates, JAY, who was an extraordinary guitar player.

He had no place to stay and was brought to my house in Burbank for help. He was easily to communicate with and shared many stories about his infamous uncle who supported Hitler). Hitler’s men spent most of their time at the Fuhrer’s headquarters. This, of course, reminded me of former President Trumps Florida’s planning base, Meralargo.

Adolf Hitler’s rise to power began in Germany in September 1919, when Hitler joined the political party then known as the Deutsche Arbeiterpartei – DAP. The name was changed in 1920 to the Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei – NSDAP. It was anti-Marxist and opposed to the Democratic post-war government of the Weimar Republic and the Treaty of Versailles, advocating extreme nationalism and Pan-Germanism as well as virulent anti-Semitism. Hitler attained power in March 1933.

Many people forget or possibly haven’t that Donald Trump’s dad was a major figure in the KKK. He later became a flaming member in some to the notorious underworld and political personalities during his early days in New York. He knew how to play the game and he did it so that he would never be on the losing end, no matter whether it was a big major business deal with his investor buddies lost or not, he, however, would survive long enough to begin anew with some other brainstorm.

Trump, like Hitler, was clever enough to have a university in his name which resulted in the so-called educational institution closing down and him having to pay $25 million when being sued by students. His Atlantic City building was brought down based on poor management, and yet, some of his followers who consisted of White racists, poorly educated were impressed with his insults concerning people of color, those who seriously respected democracy and things millions of men and women have given their lives to preserve the country.

After his short time in The White House, Trump took on a posture of “king” or Head of the so-called master race i.e., Adolf Hitler. One of his favorite buddies was Putin, it was clear he idolized the power the Russian leader had. Of course, Putin, a very clever leader found it extremely easy to shape Trump’s decisions, things at any time which might Russian in a safe and positive way. Anytime they were in the same location in Europe, the press found Trump practically on his knees kissing the Russian leader’s ring. It was a shocking and disturbing sight to witness. The President of the United States, the most powerful nation in the world kissing the butt of a tyrant who has a reputation of every type of horror imaginable, please explain.

Like Hitler, Trump has his flunkies bowing and kissing his ring of gold believing this is the only way to maintain some kind of viable standing with the party which Trump has taken over politically in every way. Like Hitler, Trump’s major objective was to take complete power of his Republican base, His objective was and is to turn America into a dictatorship. Time and again, he used legal means to give his actions a semblance of legality. Step by step, he managed to erode democracy until enough Americans suddenly realized what the play’s plot was all about.

However, Trump’s tribe of haters from different parts of the country are openly storming the general press with all sorts of lies and threats to grab hold of our country’s democracy that millions of white, black and brown and all others who have managed to become a part of our great nation have built. Simply remember that Hitler was responsible for the Nazi Party and Trump is clearly the head of the so-called Republican Party that his followers are clearly exposing that it is really the Trump party.