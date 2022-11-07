MALIBU—The city of Malibu is inviting community members to join the upcoming virtual workshops to learn about the importance of, and be able to participate in, the city’s Organic Waste Recycling Program, on Wednesday, November 9 and Wednesday, December 7, at 7 p.m.

The organic Waste Recycling Program is an important way Malibu can fulfill its commitment as a community to be part of the efforts to address climate change and protect the environment.

The virtual workshops are aimed to help residents properly separate their organic waste and learn about the importance of organics recycling.

November 9, 7:00 PM workshop Zoom link

December 7, 7:00 PM workshop Zoom link

SB 1383 LOCAL ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM

Malibu was awarded state grant funds to help implement its Organic Waste Recycling Program. Attendees will receive a free kitchen scraps collection caddy (limit one per household). The 1.9 gallon, dishwasher-safe caddies are easy to fill, carry, empty, and clean, offering a convenient way to collect food scraps to be recycled. Those who complete the workshop can contact Environmental Programs staff at 310-456-2489 to arrange to pick up their caddy at Malibu City Hall. Individuals must be prepared to show identification with a Malibu address and proof of attendance.

A free Zero Waste Guide was created to help residents learn how to sort their food scraps based on their hauler’s requirements. The guide is available on the website.

Each waste hauler serving Malibu has slightly different requirements. Malibu Garbage Disposal District customers can learn more at www.CleanLA.com/OrganicWaste and other residents can learn more at www.MalibuCity.org/organics.