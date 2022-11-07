WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood will reopen the West Hollywood Aquatic Center pools at the Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) at West Hollywood Park on Monday, November 7. The temporary closure began on October 10 to complete final construction tasks for the newly opened swimming facilities.

The city of West Hollywood reported on its website that work completed by the city and its contractors included: reworking tile in bathrooms, waterproofing corrections, installation of lane-line anchors, additional striping, and repairs to the drain structures in the pools. Such items and remaining fixes, additions, and/or changes are typical and often expected at the near-completion of construction projects.

All impacted groups, aquatics classes, and program participants who have opted-in to receive email will be notified by the city’s Recreation Services staff; more information about the Aquatic and Recreation Center pools is available at www.weho.org/pool.

For more details, contact Cortez Jordan, West Hollywood’s Aquatics Supervisor, at (323) 848-6585 or at cjordan@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.