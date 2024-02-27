MALIBU—On February 22, the city of Malibu posted on its website they will be holding a virtual workshop to learn about the importance of, and be able to successfully participate in, the City’s Organic Waste Recycling Program, on Wednesday, March 13, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The city of Malibu indicated on its website the organic Waste Recycling Program helps the city fulfill its commitment as a community to be part of the efforts to address climate change and protect the environment.

The virtual workshops are meant to help residents properly separate their organic waste and learn about the impact of organics recycling.

Malibu was awarded state grant funds to help implement its Organic Waste Recycling Program. Attendees will receive a free kitchen scraps collection caddy (limit one per household). The 1.9 gallon, dishwasher-safe caddies are easy to fill, carry, empty, and clean, offering a convenient way to collect food scraps to be recycled. Those who complete the workshop can contact Environmental Programs staff at 310-456-2489 to arrange to pick up their caddy at Malibu City Hall. Participants should be prepared to provide identification with a Malibu address and proof of attendance.

The city created a free Zero Waste Guide to help residents learn how to sort their food scraps based on their hauler’s requirements. The guide is available on the website.

Each waste hauler serving Malibu has different requirements. Malibu Garbage Disposal District customers can learn more at www.CleanLA.com/OrganicWaste and other City residents can learn more at www.MalibuCity.org/organics.