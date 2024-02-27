HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, February 19, the Los Angeles Police Department announced three people were arrested following physical altercations at a protest in front of a restaurant.

The LAPD reported on February 16, Hollywood officers initially met with two victims of a reported battery at Hollywood Station’s front desk. Officers obtained signed Private Person’s Arrest statement forms and, around 10:30 p.m., the officers conducted a follow-up to the area of the 5900 block of Franklin Avenue where they located and arrested two suspects.

When officers were in the 5900 block of Franklin Avenue affecting the first two arrests, and were informed of a second physical altercation at the location. The officers detained the described suspect, met with the victim of battery, and provided the victim with a field show-up admonishment. The victim identified the detained individual as the suspect and the suspect was arrested.

The first two suspects arrested were Daniel Villeda Gonzalez, Booking Number 6763115, and Kamrin Ivone, Booking Number 6763099. The suspect arrested in the second incident was Scott Hochstetter, Booking Number 6763135.

All three suspects were booked for California Penal Section 182 – Conspiracy and 22810 – Unlawful Use of Tear Gas. The officers’ investigation revealed that the battery crimes and the unlawful use of tear gas were committed by multiple suspects whose actions were planned, organized, and coordinated. The investigation included evidence that tear gas canisters were distributed for purposeful use against others upon confronting and baiting them into physical altercations.

Anyone with details about this incident is asked to call Hollywood Area Detectives at (213) 972-2967. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.