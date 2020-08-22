AZUSA—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged a man on Tuesday, August 18 for starting a brush fire that caused an evacuation a week prior.

Osmin Palencia, 36, faces one felony count each of arson during a state of emergency and arson of a structure or forest for starting a fire in Azusa on August 13. Prosecutors state the defendant, who lives in a tent near the Mountain Cove community, allegedly started the fire during an argument.

The initial report of the “ranch fire” stated: “All Mt. Cove Residents are being asked to evacuate the neighborhood immediately! There is a brush fire which was reported at 2:45PM that is now actively threatening the Mt Cove Community… There will be no incoming traffic allowed.” The fire grew to burn up 2,500 acres of land.

The defendant surrendered hilmself to the Azusa Police Department early on August 16.

Palenica also has allegations of being previously convicted of dissuading a witness in 2015. His arraignment was on Tuesday in Department 4 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, West Covina Branch.

Bail is scheduled at $435,000. If convicted as charged, Palencia faces a possible maximum sentence of 23 years in state prison. The case remains under investigation by the Azusa Police and Los Angeles County Fire departments.