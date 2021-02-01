BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills started #OpenBH, which is “the City’s process for allowing businesses to temporarily expand their services to adjacent areas such as parking lots and the public right of way (sidewalks) through a Special Event Permit. Businesses that are currently able to use #OpenBH to expand services outside include restaurants, gyms, salons, faith based organizations, and retail shops.”

On January 25, Los Angeles County allowed outdoor dining by the end of the week. Hair and nail salons will also be opened with limited capacity. All facilities must follow COVID regulations such as social distancing, signage, face coverings, capacity limitations, sanitization, etc.

Restaurants in the program include: Anarbargh, Avra, Blasteran, Bombay Palace, Boss Sushi, Burger Lounge, By the Way Burger, Caffe Roma, Cafe Sheera, Cantina Frida, Chokolatta, Crème de la Crepe, Croft Alley, Crustacean, Dr. Sandwich, e. Baldi, Edo Little Bites, Estiatorio Louka Restaurant, Ferrari Cafe, Flour Shop, Fogo de Chao, Frida Mexican Cuisine, Go Greek Yogurt, Gyu-Kaku Japanese Restaurant, Heritage Fine Wines, Il Cielo, Il Fornaio, Il Pastaio, Joss Bites, Kazan, La Gondola, La Scala, Lawry’s The Prime Rib, Lazy Daisy, Lucques Catering, Le Mervetty, Madeo, Mastros, Matsuhisa , Mickey Fine Pharmacy & Grill, Mirame, Oro Caffe, Mr Chow, Mulberry Pizzeria, Nate ‘n Al’s, Nerano, Ocean Prime, Pascal on Beverly, Piccolo Paradiso, Porta Via, Sasabune Beverly Hills, Seabutter, South Beverly Grill, Spago, Spice Affair, Sugarfish, Sushi Kiyono, Sushi Sushi, Tarte Tatin Bakery, Inc., Thai Boom, The Cheesecake Factory, The Farm of Beverly Hills, The Maybourne Beverly Hills, The Nosh, The Palm, Upper Crust Pizza, Urth Caffe, Via Alloro , Wadatsumi, Wally’s, Walter’s Cafe, Xian, and Yazawa.

Salons participating in the program include: Anu Beauty, Bailey Bailey Salon, BAO Foot Spa, BH Modern Nails, Blown on Canon, Brighton Salon, Chroma Makeup Studio, Contempo Nails, Joseph Martin Hair and Beauty, Khatoon, La Jolie Salon, Maryam of Beverly Hills, Nail Paradise, Nature’s Nails, Nelson J Beverly Hills, Notox Nails, Olympic Nails, Polish Nail Salon, Q Salon, Ramirez Tran Salon, Robertson Nails, Tipperary Salon, and Umberto Beverly Hills.

To apply, the forms needed include:

-Special Event Permit Application

-Certificate of Insurance (COI), naming the city as additionally insured for $2M General Liability

-Layout that follows social distancing protocols with specific measurements labeled

– Copy of appropriate Appendix checklist (see below) from LA County Department of Public Health

– Written permission from neighboring business or landlord if expanding in front of other businesses

– Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Permit (if applicable)

For more information, visit here. email cbh-eventpermits@beverlyhills.org or call 310-285-2408 with any questions.