BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, May 14, the city of Beverly Hills will conduct a citywide test of its Outdoor Warning System (OWS) as part of the Beverly Hills City Council’s goal of enhancing public safety during an emergency.

During the test, all 12 sirens will be activated starting at approximately 1 p.m. for about 3 minutes. The sirens have been placed to ensure the broadcast is heard in all parts of the city’s residential and business districts. No action is required from the community during the testing.

“The terrible wildfires just a few months ago reminded us that immediate information is essential in any kind of disaster,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian. “The OWS system is another valuable notification tool. During an emergency, you will also receive information from the City by phone, text, email, social media, beverlyhills.org, and radio broadcasts.”

In a real emergency, a siren to warn of approaching danger would sound followed by instructions in multiple languages. Information includes if the community should evacuate, shelter in place or take other safety measures.

Beverly Hills will be testing the sirens periodically to ensure they are operating effectively and that residents are familiar with the program. All announcements will be broadcasted in English, Farsi and Spanish.

To view a map of the siren locations and to learn more about the OWS, visit www.beverlyhills.org/outdoorwarning.

For any questions regarding this program, residents may call Emergency Management at (310) 285-1000.

During an Emergency

The Outdoor Warning System will utilize two (2) different alert types. Alert types are as follows:

-Evacuation orders

-Shelter-in-place orders