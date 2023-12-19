BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department, Rampart Division Auto Theft and Burglary Detectives is asking for help in identifying over 200 possibly stolen Apple devices and other electronic devices located during a recent search warrant service at a Westlake District storefront.

The LAPD reported on December 13, officers and detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Division served a search warrant in the 2000 block of W. 6th Street and arrested a female suspected of receiving stolen property in relation to retail store theft.

While recovering volumes of merchandise taken from retails stores, detectives observed bookcases, storage bins, and bags full of personal electronic devices such as laptop computers, iPads, and iPhones. Detectives believe many, if not all, of the electronics recovered were taken in burglaries of vehicles and homes in the Los Angeles region.

Detectives have already identified an Apple MacBook that was taken in a Burglary from a Motor Vehicle that occurred near Echo Park back in November, in addition to $45,000 worth of cameras and camera equipment. Detectives recovered much of that stolen camera equipment in the store as well. They were able to track down the owner after discovering video in a camera that included an Investigative Reporter associated with a local news station who was recording an on-scene news report in Downtown Los Angeles last month.

Rampart Detectives have identified (8) laptop computers belonging to the Los Angeles Unified School District, (1) laptop computer belonging to the Los Angeles Public Library, and (1) laptop computer belonging to the Beverly Hills Unified School District.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying additional owners of the electronics recovered and determine if they were also the victim of a crime.

Anyone with details is asked to call or email Rampart Auto Detective B. Gorby at (213) 842-0783, 36118@lapd.online, or Burglary Detective M. Pineda at (213) 484-3424, 36398@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).