HOLLYWOOD—Awards season continues to trek on. On Wednesday, December 13, the nominees for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards were unveiled with the summer blockbuster, “Barbie” leading the pack with 17 nominations, yeah, it is the favorite, but rather it walks away with as many trophies as nominations that is a question to be determined. Was it a good movie? Yes, worthy of a Best Picture win? Not in my eyes, it was fun, if there is any standout its Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor because he was fantastic in the flick.

“Oppenheimer” earned 11 nominations including Best Picture, while “Maestro” picked up 8 nominations. Do I think critics should have their say on some of the technical categories in filmmaking? Maybe not so much, I don’t care what a critic thinks about the Best Score, I prefer an expert in that actual department or industry to weigh in on the victor.

I was indeed surprised not to see Natalie Portman as a contender in the Best Actress race for her work in “May December.” Might be harsh, but that is my opinion. I am still seeing a mixed bag on “The Color Purple” when it comes to Best Actress love for Fantasia Barino. I guess, we’ll have to wait and see what transpires once the movie opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

A partial list of this year’s nominees are listed below:

Best Picture

-“American Fiction”

-“Barbie”

-“The Color Purple”

-“The Holdovers”

-“Killers of the Flower Moon”

-“Maestro”

-“Oppenheimer”

-“Past Lives”

-“Poor Things”

-“Saltburn”

Best Director

-Bradley Cooper “Maestro”

-Greta Grewig “Barbie”

-Yorgos Lanthimos “Poor Things”

-Christopher Nolan “Oppenheimer”

-Alexander Payne “The Holdovers”

-Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Actor

-Bradley Cooper “Maestro”

-Leonardo DiCaprio “Killers of the Flower Moon”

-Colman Domingo “Rustin”

-Paul Giamatti “The Holdovers”

-Cillian Murphy “Oppenheimer”

-Jeffrey Wright “American Fiction”

Best Actress

-Lily Gladstone “Killers of the Flower Moon”

-Sandra Huller “Anatomy of a Fall”

-Greta Lee “Past Lives”

-Carey Mulligan “Maestro”

-Margot Robbie “Barbie”

-Emma Stone “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actress

-Emily Blunt “Oppenheimer”

-Danielle Brooks “The Color Purple”

-America Ferrera “Barbie”

-Jodie Foster “Nyad”

-Julianne Moore “May December”

-Da’Vine Joy Randolph “The Holdovers”

Best Supporting Actor

-Sterling K. Brown “American Fiction”

-Robert De Niro “Killers of the Flower Moon”

-Robert Downey Jr. “Oppenheimer”

-Ryan Gosling “Barbie”

-Charles Melton “May December”

-Mark Ruffalo “Poor Things”

Best Younger Actor/Actress

-Abby Ryder Forston “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

-Ariana Greenblatt “Barbie”

-Calah Lane “Wonka”

-Milo Machado Graner “Anatomy of a Fall”

-Dominic Sessa “The Holdovers”

-Madeleine Yuna Voyles “The Creator”

Best Acting Ensemble

-“Air”

-“Barbie”

-“The Color Purple”

-“The Holdovers”

-“Killers of the Flower Moon”

-“Oppenheimer”

Best Original Screenplay

-Samy Burch “May December”

-Alex Convery “Air”

-Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer “Maestro”

-Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach “Maestro”

-David Hemingson “The Holdovers”

-Celine Song “Past Lives”

Best Adapted Screenplay

-Kelly Fremon Craig “Are Your There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

-Andrew Haigh “All of Us Strangers”

-Cord Jefferson “American Fiction”

-Tony McNamara “Poor Things”

-Christopher Nolan “Oppenheimer”

-Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Editing

-William Goldenberg “Air”

-Nick Houy “Barbie”

-Jennifer Lame “Oppenheimer”

-Thelma Schoonmaker “Killers of the Flower Moon”

-Yorgos Mavropsaridis “Poor Things”

-Michelle Tesoro “Maestro”

Best Animated Film

-“The Boy and the Heron”

-“Elemental”

-“Nimona”

-“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

-“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

-“Wish”

Best Foreign Language Film

-“Anatomy of a Fall”

-“Godzilla Minus One”

-“Perfect Days”

-“Society of the Snow”

-“The Taste of Things”

-“The Zone of Interest”

The trophies will be handed out on Sunday, January 14 and comedian Chelsea Handler will return to host the festivities. The event will air live on the CW at 7 p.m. EST.