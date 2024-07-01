MALIBU—On June 27, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued bacteria warnings for at least a dozen Malibu beaches. Health officials warn the public to stay off the beaches due to high levels of bacteria found in the ocean water.



According to LACDPH, the bacteria at 12 Malibu beaches and several more L.A. County beaches may jeopardize the health and well-being of those swimming at the beaches that have been contaminated with raw sewage and runoff water following rainfalls.



The following came directly from LACDPH:



“Elevated bacteria levels in ocean water may cause illness, especially in children and the elderly.



Bacteria found in LA County beaches can cause illness, especially in children and the elderly. High levels of bacteria in ocean water can indicate fecal matter and can lead to sickness such as vomiting, diarrhea, and eye infections.”

The following beaches have been deemed unsafe to swim at:



Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach (near Will Rogers Tower 18, 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek)



Topanga Beach in Malibu (100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon)



Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey



Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms)



Santa Monica Pier (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier)



Zuma and Tancas Canyon Beaches (100 yards up and down the coast from the creek)



Malibu Pier (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier)



Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro



Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach



Dockweiler State Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the Westchester Storm Drain)



Santa Monica Beach (Santa Monica South Tower 20, 100 yards up and down the coast from the Pico-Kenter storm drain)



Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove



Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach



Puerco Beach (Marie Canyon Storm Drain, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps)



Carbon Canyon Beach (Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain)



Topanga County Beach (Castlerock Storm Drain, entire swim area)



Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu (100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps)



Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove (100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier)



When planning a beach outing, LA County Health officials encourage the public to know before you go by contacting the public beach closure hotline at 800- 525-5662.



Please note that furry family members are at risk of sickness as well. Pets drinking and frolicking in the seawater may also get sick from its contaminants.