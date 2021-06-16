BEL AIR—Firefighters responded to a call of an overturned dump truck that trapped one individual around 12:33 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 on the 405 Freeway.

The accident happened near Veterans Administration when a dump truck hit a barrier and overturned. The Los Angles Fire Department arrived on the scene and rescued the person who was trapped inside. The LAFD transported the patient to a local hospital.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the eastbound Wilshire Boulevard exit was closed, and a SigAlert was issued at around 1:15 p.m.

The identity of the person is yet to be disclosed to the public.