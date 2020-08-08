BEVERLY HILLS—Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ son, Christian “King” Combs, was in a car crash in Beverly Hills early Wednesday morning on August 5 and left with minor injuries.

A drunk driver behind the wheel of a Tesla lost control and hit the 22-year-old rapper who was driving a red Ferrari. The incident happened on Sunset Boulevard a little after midnight. Combs was treated at the scene, but did not need hospitalization afterward, according to TMZ.

Video footage online from the scene show law enforcement conducting a field sobriety test on the Tesla driver. Law enforcement officials said the driver was arrested for driving under the influence, reported TMZ.

After the accident, Combs posted a selfie and wrote about the crash on Instagram:

“IM GOOD !!! Thank you GOD thank you to everybody who reached out! Last night was crazy seen my life flash before my eyes !! I was hit by a drunk driver ! Everybody out there do not DRINK AND DRIVE Thank GOD I walked out ALIVE now back in the stu!!”

Justin Dior Combs, Diddy’s son with fashion designer Misa Hylton Brim, commented on King Combs post, “Love u lil bro. God is great!!”

“Kim’s not having that!!!” Misa Hylton Brim said in the post.

Four days before his car accident, Combs shared a baby photo of himself with his mother, late model and actress Kim Porter, who passed away at the age of 47 in November 2018 from Pneumonia.

“I Love you and I miss you so much mommy I know you in heaven shining down on me!!!” the rapper said in the post. Combs younger biological siblings, born to Diddy and Porter, are D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs whom are twins. He is known for songs such as “Love You Better” featuring Chris Brown and “Naughty” featuring Jeremih.