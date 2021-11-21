PACIFIC PALISADES—The Los Angeles Firefighters rescue unit was dispatched to 1544 North Lachman Lane at 10:40 a.m. on Friday, November 19 regarding a hiker that was reported missing for several days.

When officials arrived on the scene they discovered an elderly adult male in a remote area in the hills of Pacific Palisades.

LAFD Air Operations proceeded with a hoist maneuver to airlift the man and transport the patient to a nearby hospital for medical assessment.

The condition of the patient has not been released to the public.

There is no further information available currently.