SANTA MONICA—Volunteers are needed to plant 5,000 trees in the Santa Monica Mountains on Saturday, November 20. The event is being sponsored by The Malibu Foundation, Clarins, and co-sponsored by the National Park Service. The community event will commence at Paramount Ranch in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Over 50,000 seeds and five thousand trees and hedges will be planted to replace the vegetation burned in the Woolsey Fire three years ago. A Monarch Way Station will also be created for endangered butterflies.

There will be music and art festivities for children. Long-sleeve tee shirts or Replant Love hats are available while supplies last. A food truck will be onsite, snacks, beverages, and coffee will be served.

Planting tools and supplies are provided. There will also be organic seeds, take-home kits, and other items available.

Registration is required, to register or donate visit: https://www.replantlove.com/