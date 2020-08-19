MALIBU— The Pacifico Fire, a half-acre brush fire on the 2600 block of Rambla Pacifico Street in Malibu, has stopped according to The Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was reported to have started at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18. It began burning uphill on a steep brush hill near Rambla Pacifico Street, and firefighters from County Fire stations 70, 88, 71, 67, and 99 responded.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but is currently being investigated.

It took the fire department 10 minutes to stop the fire, ending at 2:30 p.m. No damages or injuries have been reported.

Chief Jeremy Rahn, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said in a news conference that there have been about 10,849 lightning strikes in the last 72 hours in California, causing 367 known fires. Gavin Newsom also stated that California is facing world record heat temperatures.

The City of Malibu has released a guide on how to prepare for the 2020 wildfire season which can be viewed at https://www.malibucity.org/DocumentCenter/View/26673/Malibu-Survival-Guide.

The City also has a Fire Safety Liaison that can visit individual homes to asses the property’s wildfire risk and provide a checklist of ways to harden homes against flying embers, which is the main cause of home fires during wildfire season. To schedule an appointment for this service, Malibu residents can email FireSafety@malibucity.org or call 310-456-2489, ext. 387.