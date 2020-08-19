BEVERLY HILLS— Mayor Eric Garcetti will allow the emergency shelter at Pan Pacific Park to remain open after it was set to close on Tuesday, August 18.

The recreation center was converted into a temporary homeless shelter on March 20 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It contains 73 beds and is the third largest emergency shelter in Los Angeles. Upon opening, it quickly filled to total capacity.

The other shelters are located in Granda Hills with 14 beds, Westwood with 108 beds, and Woodland Hills with 45 beds. There are also trailer sites at these locations and more.

Each shelter is supported by the Los Angeles Homeless Services, the Salvation Army, First to Serve, and Hope for the Valley.

There is COVID-19 on-site nurse screenings for symptoms, those who show signs are not allowed to enter the facility. Registered residents have showers available to them and are provided a bed, blanket, and food.

As of August 10, city recreation centers are not accepting new residents but the trailer sites are.

The shelters are part of an approach by the City of Los Angeles to house those affected by homelessness during the coronavoris pandemic. The city also worked with the state of California to create Project Roomkey. Project Roomkey aims to use vacant hotel rooms as temporary living places for those experiencing homelessness who are at high-risk of hospitalization.