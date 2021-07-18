CALIFORNIA—A Panga boat washed up along the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes on Thursday, July 15, at approximately 8:50 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Palos Verdes Drive close to Terranea Resort.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a dozen people were detained and questioned by police officials who are searching for more suspects in the area. No injuries or fatalities were immediately reported.

Readers told Patch that Helicopters and many police were in the area.

There are no further details currently.