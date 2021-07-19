SANTA MONICA—Multiple beaches in Santa Monica reopened on Wednesday, July 14, after a major sewage spill occurred in Santa Monica Bay. The sewage spill closed beaches for two days.

17 million gallons of untreated sewage was dumped into the bay after a power outage on Sunday, July 11

For two days after the spill, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health took samples from the water to see if there were any signs of bacteria.

The public was urged to stay out of the waters until authorities announced it was safe.

After confirming the beaches were safe to reopen, officials notified lifeguards to remove beach closure signs.

The reopened beaches included Beach #110 – Dockweiler State Beach at Water Way Extension, Beach #111 – Dockweiler State Beach at Hyperion Plant, Beach #112 A – El Segundo Beach, and Beach #112 B – Grand Ave. Storm Drain.