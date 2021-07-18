BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, July 14, the Jewish Journal reported Nazi Pride graffiti on the corner of South Bedford Street and Gregory Way.

StopAntisemitism.org posted the graffiti on social media via Twitter. The Anti-Defamation League commented on Twitter denouncing the graffiti.

The American Jewish Committee Los Angeles Regional Director, Richard S. Hirschaut, made the following statement in the Jewish Journal:

“Beyond the sheer vulgarity of such vile graffiti, there is a fundamental cowardice to those who would scrawl a swastika on a sidewalk.”

There is no place for such cowardly acts of intimidation and #antisemitism in the United States. We must remain committed to eliminating #hate in all of our communities and building a more accepting tomorrow.⁰https://t.co/R8oSfSWIYK https://t.co/cH8HDLlJvm — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) July 16, 2021

The American Jewish Committee made the following statement on the AJC website:

“American Jewish Committee (AJC) and The U.S. Conference of Mayors call on mayors and municipal leaders in the United States and around the world—and all people of good faith—to join us in declaring unequivocally that antisemitism is incompatible with the democratic values that are at the very bedrock of our society.”

Documentaries and in-depth interviews made this year show that groups, who are pledging their allegiance to Hitler, have been cropping up in different areas of the world.

On March 1, Current Affairs did an exclusive interview with Nazi Nationals who announced that they are recruiting members. They can be heard in video footage vocalizing their unity with the Klu Klux Klan in the U.S.

According to Southern Poverty Law Center, “an organization that specializes in theatrical and provocative protests, the National Socialist Movement (NSM) was once the largest and most active Neo-Nazi groups in the United States.”

Southern Poverty Law Center predicts more Neo-Nazi movements through 2021, “the size and influence of historically prominent groups will continue to change as the movement.”