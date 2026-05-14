WOODLAND HILLS—On May 14, at approximately 1 a.m., deputies with the Los Angeles Police Department observed an individual officers referred to as “a parolee-at-large,” walking in the 22000 block of Hatteras Street.

Deputy Chief Mark Mellyn indicated that the parolee appeared to be, “under the influence.” While officers were watching from a distance, the parolee walked in the front door of a home. Police were not aware if he was welcome there or not. Deputy Chief Mellyn and his team requested the LAPD airship after the suspect entered the home. After a long wait, the suspect came out of the property willingly. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a pre-existing medical condition known to police.

The parolee, who has yet to be publicly identified, was wanted by police for a parole violation after leaving the scene of a hit-and-run car accident. Officers working the recent hit-and-run found multiple firearms in the suspects’ vehicle.

Mellyn indicated that the suspect will remain in custody on the parole violation while the case is investigated.