UNITED STATES—I love the summer months, especially when I get the opportunity to visit an amusement park. I don’t know what to say, but I would not in a million years consider myself a thrill-enthusiast or adrenaline junkie, except for one thing: roller coasters. I don’t know when it started, but I love them, have since a kid and I love them as an adult.

At my old age, I will still get on a roller coaster with little to no hesitation, I wish I could explain it to people in words where they understand my logic, but why bother. There is something about just being free and not in control of things, which happens when I am on a roller coaster. The coaster dictates how you respond, not the person locked into the seat.

This is how I feel every single year my family takes our annual trip to Cedar Point. I don’t care what anyone says, it’s the greatest amusement park in the world. It has something for the young, the teens, the adults and the old. In addition, the prices are affordable and they offer so many great perks it’s a day that you will enjoy with your family rather you’re a thrill-seeker or not.

I can make this argument because I have been to all sorts of amusements parks growing up, the small ones, to the big ones. Yes, I’ve been to Disney World and Disney Land, as well as Universal Studios, MGM Studios, Sea World, Universal Studios’ Island of Adventures, King’s Island, Dollywood, Six Flags, countless carnivals and so much more. We took annual trips to Florida when I was a kid, so much to the point that that I got tired of it. Can’t believe I’m saying that now.

With that said, my excitement just grows and grows as my annual Cedar Point trip nears. The thoughts of all the great carnival food that I get to pig out on. The fun of waiting in line and talking with complete strangers about the thrill of coasters and that unbelievable feeling you get when the track of the roller coaster slowly moves to the top before it takes that drop.

It sounds silly, but I love those butterflies I get when the coaster takes that plunge. I am not one who looks down. I never look down on a roller coaster because I’, petrified of heights, but I find a way to get over those butterflies and get on roller coasters and rides that have extreme heights. I’m not talking 40 or 50 feet, I’m talking about 125 feet, 200 feet, 250 feet, 300 feet and the pinnacle more than 420 feet drops on some rides.

Yeah, that 420 feet drop is courtesy of the Top Thrill Dragster 2, which now moves forward and backwards before moving forward again with a crazy drop. My favorite has to be the Millennium Force that drops over 300 feet. The scary part, it moves at rocket speed up the track and its literally overlooking Lake Erie which is beyond scary. I love the Magnum XL Force which seems that not many people like to ride anymore and I don’t why? Um, a 5-minute wait, I’m getting on that ride as many times as possible.

I love the Rougarou which is a loopy, yet fun ride that I missed more times than I can count because it was constantly breaking down. One of my favorites even though it’s not a rollercoaster is the Sky Hawk that propels you back and forth to the tune of over 120 plus feet back and forth with swinging legs. I love it, and I can’t help, but laugh while riding it.

We get to the park as soon as it opens and we don’t leave until it closes. With that said, I love this park and its one of my favorites. I find a way to make it as family friendly and enjoy moments that I will never forget. I may be crazy, but I love rollercoasters because there is nothing like it.