LOS ANGELES—On December 10, the Los Angeles Clippers announced that they would sign six-time NBA All Star and five time All NBA forward Paul George with a multi year contract extension. For the club policy, the terms of the agreement were not publicized.

“This is an important moment for our franchise and our fans, to secure a long-term commitment from one of the premier two-way players in the NBA,” said Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank. “We aspire to create a destination for players, an environment where they can succeed and enjoy their success. We’re delighted by Paul’s pride in representing Clippers fans, honored that he trusts the organization with this chapter of his career, and share in his relentless pursuit of championships. We admire his talent, his dedication and his unwavering allegiance to this region. We’re excited for the opportunity to accomplish our mutual goals together.”

George was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Los Angeles Clippers back in July 2019. His first year with the Clippers organization, George averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists with a career high of 41.2% from beyond the arc.

The Palmdale native is tied for the seventh position with a defensive rating of 102.29 among all active players.

George broke a series of franchise records upon arriving with the LA Clippers.

First player in team history to score 30 points in first two games

Most points in a Clippers home debut game (37)

Five three- pointers or more in 12+ games

37 threes in the 2020 NBA Playoffs

“As a kid growing up in Southern California, I always dreamed of playing in Los Angeles, where my friends and family could come watch me play,” said Paul. “I am so grateful to Steve Ballmer, Lawrence Frank, Coach Ty Lue, my teammates, and the entire Clippers organization for believing in me. I am proud to call this my home and look forward to doing my part in helping make the team a tremendous success – both on and off the court – in the years ahead.”

George’s resume includes two years at Fresno State. While attending school he averaged 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in over 63 games. Then he was selected 10th in the 2010 NBA draft class. Between the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Clippers, George has appeared in 652 career games, averaging 20.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Currently he is one of four active players in NBA with 13,000 points, 4,000 rebounds, 2,000 assists and 1,500 three-pointers. The four-time All-Defensive Team player won the title of Most Improved Player in 2013 than in 2016 he won an Olympic Gold Medal.