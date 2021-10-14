MALIBU—Caltrans is reducing Pacific Coast Highway to one lane from Deer Creek Road to Sycamore Canyon Road (just west of Malibu city limits), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., through the end of October.

Flaggers will direct motorists to take turns traveling in alternate directions. Drivers should allow extra time for delays or use alternate routes.

One lane must be closed to allow room for workers and equipment to safely attach steel mesh netting to the hillside, which will prevent rocks from falling on the roadway. The lane closure extends about 1.7 miles.

The work is part of a project to construct two secant (retaining) walls to permanently restore eroded slopes on the coastal side of PCH south of Point Mugu State Park and Sycamore Canyon Road in Ventura County.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. Updates on the project can be found on Twitter via @CaltransDist7 and http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/, which provides the latest road conditions.