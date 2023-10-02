SANTA MONICA—Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department send an email to Canyon News indicating that a traffic collision on Friday, September 29 left a pedestrian injured.

The SMPD indicated at approximately 8:34 a.m., officers were dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision with injuries at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Marguerita Avenue in Santa Monica.

A 64-year-old male pedestrian crossing westbound across Ocean Avenue was struck by a 2018 Toyota SUV traveling northbound. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The pedestrian sustained severe non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Anyone with details related to this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Krueger at nick.krueger@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.