WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division will host its first-ever Howl-O-Ween Pet Showcase on Saturday, October 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Great Lawn at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

The city reported on its website Howl-O-Ween highlights will include a parade for pets and their guardians to walk side-by-side and showcase their spooky and funny costumes, and an opportunity to dress with mutt as a doggleganger. Pet guardians are encouraged to dress in costumes. Dogs are required to be on leash for the duration of the event. Entertainment at the event will include music, a pet-friendly bubble zone, pet trick/obstacle course, community groups, and treats.

The event is free to the public no RSVP is needed. Attendees are encouraged to carpool, rideshare, or walk, as barking lot parking at West Hollywood Park is limited.

For more details about West Hollywood’s Howl-O-Ween contact the City’s Recreation Services Division at (323) 848-6534 or at recreation@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.