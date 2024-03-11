STUDIO CITY—On Sunday, March 10, the Los Angeles Police Department that they are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

Valley Traffic Detectives indicated on February 7, around 6 p.m., a red sedan was traveling westbound Ventura Boulevard near Fruitland Drive, when it collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the street west of Fruitland Drive. The driver of the sedan fled traveling westbound on Ventura Boulevard, failing to stop, identify themselves, or attempt to render aid to the pedestrian, as required by law.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The pedestrian was described as a White female in her 30s. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

LAPD Valley Traffic Detectives are investigating and seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of the vehicle. If you were driving in the area of Ventura Boulevard and Fruitland Drive around 6 p.m., on February 7 or witnessed the collision they should contact Valley Traffic Detectives.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves. The public is informed that as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing streets, obey traffic lights, cross within marked crosswalks, and obey the rules of the road.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with details about the accident is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Reyes at (818) 644-8114 or Detective Ortega at (818) 644-8035. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.