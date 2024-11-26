HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, November 25, the Los Angeles Police Department reported they are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a 41-year-old man.

The LAPD reported on August 14 around 3:40 p.m., a pedestrian, was walking eastbound, crossing vehicle traffic lanes on Highland Avenue, south of Camrose Drive. Witnesses stated the pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department where he later died from injuries sustained. The next of kin have been notified. The pedestrian was a resident of North Hollywood.

Motorists are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves. The public is also reminded that pedestrians must obey all traffic laws and cross the street when it is safe to do so.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with details about the collision is asked to contact West Traffic Division Detective II Holmes at (213) 473-0238. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.