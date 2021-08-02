SANTA MONICA- On Monday, August 2, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers with the Santa Monica Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard for a reported hit and run collision.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the street. He was then transported to a local area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was driving a dark color sedan and was last seen heading eastbound on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Santa Monica Boulevard was shut down between Berkeley Street and Franklin Street for an investigation. The street was reopened by 7:00 a.m.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident can contact SMPD detectives at (310)-458-8459.