WOODLAND HILLS- New Orleans Pelicans basketball player Jaxson Hayes was arrested early morning on Wednesday, July 28, after an altercation with police in Woodland Hills.

At approximately 2:50 a.m, officers with the Los Angeles Police department (LAPD) responded to a call of a domestic dispute that occurred in the 22000 block of Mariano Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 21-year-old New Orleans Basketball Player Jaxson Hayes in front of the residence. Hayes was informed by officers that they were responding to a call at the location and needed to speak with the victim and requested Hayes remain outside.

Hayes was captured on Body Worn Video (BWV) trying to enter the residence several times, even after offers gave verbal commands for him to remain outside and blocked his path. Officers tried to place Hayes’ hands behind his back; however, he was able to break free of the officer’s grasp and proceeded to push another officer into a wall.

To overcome Hayes’s resistance officers utilized physical force to take him to the ground. Hayes then attempted to get up after being on the ground and continued to resist the officers. Officers utilized bodyweight and physical force as well as two deployments of a taster during the altercation. The altercation lasted about two and a half minutes before Hayes was able to be handcuffed.

Hayes was arrested for resisting arrest. He was transported to a local area hospital where he received medical treatment for injuries sustained during the altercation. He was then booked at the Van Nuys Jail. One officer also required medical treatment from injuries sustained during the altercation.

There was a female at the residence who declined to cooperate with the investigation into the domestic dispute call.

The Force Investigation Division is currently assessing the incident.