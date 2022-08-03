TAIWAN—On Wednesday, August 3, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi held a joint press conference with Taiwan President, Tsai Ing-wen. Pelosi’s visit was criticized after Chinese leaders forewarned Pelosi not to enter the sovereign territory.

Pelosi stated her visit was, “A show of Solidarity between two Nations.”

“On our visits as Congressional delegations, we have three purposes. One, is security. Security for our people, global security. Two is economics to spend as much prosperity as possible, and three is Governance,” Pelosi added.



“That in the Congress, House and Senate, Democrats, and Republicans are committed to security of Taiwan in order to have Taiwan be able to most effectively defend themselves. But it is also about our shared values and democracy, and freedom, and how Taiwan has been an example to the world in that regard. That has evolved to a stronger place now and offers a very strong contrast to what’s happening in mainland China. No more evidence needed than what happened in Hong Kong. Under one country, two systems, it didn’t happen,” said Pelosi.



Pelosi’s visit follows a bipartisan visit to the island earlier in the year including Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Ben Sasse, Richard Burr and Rob Portman. She was also supported by Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas.



China’s President Xi Jinping informed U.S. President Joe Biden, “If you play with fire, you perish by it.” Air raid practices occurred in Taiwan in response to the announcement of Pelosi’s trip.



Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich told Fox News’ Sean Hannity about a time he was warned not to visit the country. Gingrich relayed that no one tells the Speaker of the House where they can go or not go. If China is issuing threats, she cannot back down. “She has to go.”



Gingrich explained China would not make good on their threats. “That would literally be an act of war, and we would have no choice except retaliate massively.” He explained that the U.S. could destroy China economically in 90 days.