HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Several schools in the Hollywood region were placed on a brief lockdown due to reports of a man barricaded in a tent who was in possession of a gun on Wednesday, January 26.

The suspect was said to be barricaded on Selma Avenue and McCadden Place. Hollywood High School and Larchmont Charter School both declared a lockdown as a result of the incident.

Authorities arrived at the scene around 6 a.m. and the suspect was taken into custody around 10 a.m. He was said to have been in possession of a fake firearm, which has not been confirmed by officials. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.