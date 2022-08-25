SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, August 22, Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House (D-CA), Nancy Pelosi, plead guilty to misdemeanor charges of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) involving a car accident Pelosi caused injuring the person in the other car on May 28, in Napa County.

Pelosi was initially sentenced to five days jail time and three years’ probation. He was credited jail time for two days already served and conduct credit for the remaining two days.

The Napa County Superior Judge, Joseph Solga, will allow Paul Pelosi to work eight hours in the court’s work program in lieu of the remaining day in jail. Reports indicate that this was decided at sentencing which Paul Pelosi was not present for.



Evidence filed in the criminal case against Pelosi including but not limited to: witness testimony, medical diagnosis, photographs along with body and dashboard camera video footage was presented to the jury in court. The DA’s office indicated that they, “cannot ethically release these items to the public under California Rules of Professional Conduct.”



On June 23, Allison Haley with the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, issued a press release with the details of Pelosi’s May 28th arrest.



Mr. Pelosi was found to be Driving while Under the Influence of alcohol. A blood sample taken at the California Department of Justice 12:38 a.m. where his alcohol consumption was documented at .082 percent.

The following statements came directly from the DA’s press release.



“The charges filed today include Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury and Driving With .08% Blood Alcohol Level or Higher Causing Injury. Under California law, these charges can be filed as a misdemeanor or felony. Based upon the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim, the District Attorney filed misdemeanor charges.



This decision is consistent with how our office handles these cases with similar injuries. The punishment for driving under the influence causing injury as a misdemeanor is set by California law. It includes up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device, fines and fees, completion of a court ordered drinking driver class, and other terms as appropriate.



Mr. Pelosi was released from custody upon his promise to appear for an arraignment in Napa County Superior Court on August 3, 2022. The court date was selected by the Napa County Department of Corrections at the time of Mr. Pelosi’s release.”



The survivor in this incident has exercised his rights under the California Constitution Article 1, section 28(b) as amended by “Marsy’s Law” to be treated with fairness and respect for his privacy and dignity, and to be free from intimidation, harassment, and abuse throughout the criminal process.



