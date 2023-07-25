BEVERLY HILLS—Pete Davidson, 29, most known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” and “King of Staten Island,” has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for driving into a Beverly Hills home back in March. Authorities announced on Tuesday, July 25, that Davidson will also perform 50 hours of community service as a result of his charges.

Initially, Davidson pleaded not guilty to his misdemeanor charges and was placed in an 18-month diversion that also included 12 hours of traffic school, an order to obey all laws and restitution that was not specified. He was charged on June 16.

Prosecutors described the crash that occurred on March 4 a “serious collision.” No one was reported injured.

The actor/comedian will likely do his 50 hours of community service with the New York Fire Department which is where his father worked. Davidson’s father Scott Matthew Davidson passed away after responding to the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks. He was only 7 years old

Davidson started his career in standup back in 2013 before being hired as a cast member on the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live for 8 seasons. He was on the show from 2014 to 2022.