PHOENIX, AZ— With the Los Angeles Clippers winning game 1 of the playoffs over the Phoenix Suns on the road, the Phoenix Suns led by Devin Booker’s 38 points pulled away in the second half cruising to a 123-109 victory on Tuesday, April 18.

This exciting Western Conference first-round series is tied 1-1. The Clippers opened up the game with more energy, physicality and superb defense in the first half. Los Angeles held an early 13 point edge, while Phoenix went ice cold from the field.

Unfortunately, Phoenix soon found their stroke, going on a 19-2 run which included a Devin Booker 3 pointer just before the buzzer to even the score at 59 apiece heading into the locker room.

Although Kevin Durant scored 25 points, his greatness is not enough to propel the Suns to an NBA Title. The heart and soul of the Phoenix Suns is Devin Booker. Booker went absolutely wild in the third quarter, torching the Clippers for 18 points on 7 of 8 from the field.

“He’s an all-around player,” Kevin Durant said speaking of Booker. “He can do everything at an elite level on a basketball court.”

Even with the loss the Clippers still achieved their goal by getting a split in Phoenix. In addition, Kawhi Leonard led all Clippers with 31 points. Their spirited effort showed NBA fans that this is shaping up to be a long, perhaps legendary playoff series. One in which the Clippers now possess home court advantage.

Russell Westbrook scored 28 points in the loss. “We know it’s going to be a tough series, they came back and took care of business tonight.”

Moving ahead, the Clippers have been frustrating and confusing the Suns with their unpredictable defensive sets. Seamlessly rotating, double teams-anything to cause chaos.

The Phoenix Suns truly did heat up in the second half. Suns center DeAndre Ayton had 14 points, and Torrey Craig drained five three pointers in the must win for Phoenix.

In Game 1 on Sunday afternoon, the Clippers went into Footprint Center, and won 115-110 to open up the Western Conference playoff series.

This series now shifts to LA, when the Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow night, Thursday, April 20. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Attention all Clippers fans: make the journey to Crypto.com Arena to support your team.

In 2021, the Phoenix Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers in game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. That game wasn’t even a sellout. Game 3 figures to be different.

The series now turns into a best of five. Two of those games will be in Los Angeles including a game 7 if necessary. Buckle your seatbelts- this will be a wild ride!