MELROSE—Iconic Hollywood Hotdog Shop, Pink’s Hot Dogs, announced Thursday, December 31, that it will be closing for two months due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. In their tweet, they wrote, “Pink’s is open through the New Year’s weekend until Sunday at 7 p.m. We will be closing for two months as of Monday morning, the 4th in order to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge. See you in March. Please stay safe and Happy New Year!”

According to the County of Los Angeles Public Health, there have been 15,129 new cases and 290 recent deaths. Laboratory confirmed cases in Los Angeles county are estimated to be about 770,602.

Pink’s Hot Dogs has been here since 1939, marking the 82 year period as of 2021. They are located on 709 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038. Their popular favorites include the Giant 12″ Jalapeño, Brando Hot Dog, Giada De Laurentiis, Lord of the Rings Dog, Philly Cheesesteak Dog, Martha Stewart Dog, Double Pastrami Swiss Cheese Burger, and many more.

According to their website, Betty and Paul Pink, the founders of Pink’s Hot Dogs, started their dream using a $50 loan from Betty’s mother to buy a hot dog cart in 1939. This is the story of the Pink family who started out with a simple chili dog recipe and pursued their dream of someday selling thousands of hot dogs a day throughout America. A multitude of celebrities have come to try their food such as Michael Jackson, Jimmy Kimmel, Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Jojo Siwa, Betty White, Martha Stewart, Guy Fieri, and others.