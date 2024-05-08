UNITED STATES—Toni: I need to make the right Medicare decision because I turn 65 in August and have not had a health plan for 2 years. I do not know where to start or what to do. My friends are advising me if I do not sign up for Medicare when I turn 65, I will be making a major Medicare mistake.

Can you please simplify the Medicare enrollment process? Thanks, Toni. –Cynthia from Alvin, TX.

Hi Cynthia: Medicare is exploding with an American turning 65 every 8 seconds. This means 10,000 Baby Boomers are entering Medicare every day for the next 7-plus years. Simplifying enrollment and understanding Medicare is what the Toni Says Medicare team specializes in. No one wants to make the wrong Medicare or medical decision, which only adds stress to getting older.

The Medicare basics America needs to know are:

Remember to enroll at the right time:

a) Turning 65 and receiving your Social Security check , your “Welcome to Medicare” kit will be mailed to you with your Medicare card 90 days before you turn 65. b) Turning 65 and NOT receiving your Social Security check and not working full time with true employer group health insurance from either you or your spouse’s work, you may want to enroll in Medicare Parts A and B online via www.ssa.gov. c) Turning 65, working full-time with “true” employer group health insurance whether through your or your spouse’s employer benefits may want to delay enrolling in Medicare until you or your spouse retire or are laid off.

Medicare is NOT Free: Medicare covers a lot and there is a cost associated with Medicare Parts A and B. The premium for Part A is at no cost if you worked 10 years or 40 quarters and paid Medicare taxes. Medicare Part B has a premium which is means-tested depending on your annual income. In 2024, most Medicare beneficiaries pay $174.70 each month for their Part B premium. Medicare Part A (hospital) deductible for 2024 is $1,632, not once a year but is every 60 days or 6 times a year. The 2024 Medicare Part B deductible is $240 once a year with Medicare paying 80 percent of the Medicare-approved amount and you paying the remaining 20 percent.

Remember, Cynthia, with Medicare it’s what you don’t know that WILL hurt you! Toni’s new “Confused about Medicare” video series explaining Medicare is available at www.tonisays.com. For a Medicare checkup, call 832-519-8664 or email info@tonisays.com.