CALIFORNIA—On August 16, the Torrance Police Department reported that discovered a vehicle with the driver passed out and discovered over 300 outgoing recall mail ballots for Lawndale and Compton. Also inside the vehicle, a loaded firearm, Xanax pills, other drugs, stolen driver’s licenses, stolen mail was found.

The suspect was arrested is now being investigated by Torrance Police Special Investigations Division, the United States Postal Service, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney Public Integrity Unit.

Torrance is part of the 43rd Congressional District along with Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters has served the district since 2013.

Rep. Ted Lieu of California’s 33 District and Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia, both Democrats, introduced a bill on Monday, August 23, that would criminalize future election interference by the acting President and Vice President of the United States.

In January 2017, Rep. Lieu issued a statement regarding former President Donald Trump investigating the 2016 Presidential election stating: “I say, bring it on.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is currently fighting a recall against his reported support of criminals, and lack of support of their victims. The recall effort is called “Victims Before Criminals.”

On December 7, 2020, the LADA published Special Directive 20-07 for first-time sex buyers to take effect on December 8, 2020. The directive offers leniency for sex offenders caught for the first time.