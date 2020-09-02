MALIBU—After a two-person vehicle crashed into a power pole on Saturday, August 29, a road in Malibu that was closed has now reopened, following a day of clean up efforts by the city.

Las Virgenes Road was initially shutdown for ten hours from Agoura Hills to Malibu, because of a down power pole blocking the way for vehicles to drive by. Clean up crews spent the majority of Sunday, August 30 removing the debris from the road.

According to Lt. Greg Evans of the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, after the pole had fallen, there were no power outages to report in the region. A power fuse transformer had blown out on Sunday, which worried local authorities that it could lead to a possible fire.

Lt. Evans reported that Southern California Edison (SCE), the main supply company, which delivers electricity for the greater Los Angeles area, handled the matter by replacing the fuse without any further issues.

There is no new information regarding the condition of the two individuals inside the vehicle that crashed on Saturday. Initial reports indicated they were transported to the nearby UCLA Medical Center for treatment. Authorities have not disclosed the name of the driver and the passenger.