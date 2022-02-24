LOS FELIZ—A man was arrested Monday, February 21 after a reported burglary at the Los Feliz’ landmark Sowden House on Franklin Avenue.

According to a Los Angeles desk officer, the burglary was reported at 7:35 p.m. The suspect reportedly ran into the home when officers arrived and refused to leave. There was a helicopter hovering over the scene and police dogs were brought in to lure the suspect out.

The Sowden House was built in the 1920s by Lloyd Wright, and is rumored to be the site of the city’s most notorious murders. One of the murders that took place in the house is known today as The Black Dahlia Murder.

The burglary suspect was arrested, and there is no further information on this story.