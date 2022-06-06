LOS FELIZ— An incident of a missing 14-year-old boy was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department at Franklin Avenue and North New Hampshire Avenue on Sunday, June 5, Citizen reported.

At 8:35 p.m, LAPD reported that they are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen around 6:32 p.m.

The missing person is described as White, 4’5” in height, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, navy-colored pants, navy-colored socks and a navy-colored jacket.

According to LAPD, the boy is known to frequent Echo Park and “places with water.”

No photos or further identification of this missing person are available at this time. Canyon News will update any information as it comes in.