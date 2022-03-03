ENCINO – One man was shot and killed and another man was assaulted during a home invasion in Encino on Wednesday, March 2. The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for two armed suspects who reportedly fled the scene in a white BMW SUV, KABC reported.

According to Citizen app, around 5:19 p.m, LAPD responded to an incident reported that shots were fired at 4543 Densmore Avenue. Upon searching the residence, police discovered the body of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:45 p.m. A second victim was also assaulted.

The deceased, who was described as a man in his 80s, was home when the two suspects entered through an open garage door, KABC reported. The victim got into an altercation with the two suspects and the victim was shot. The second victim, a 60 year old man, was coming home from the grocery store when he was confronted by the two suspects, who then pistol whipped him, rendering him unconscious.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the two suspects allegedly armed with a rifle and last seen driving a white BMW SUV.

Please contact the authorities with any additional information.