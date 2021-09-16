WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, September 13, a Los Angeles County poll worker, who was working as a volunteer, was relieved of his duties for wearing pro-Trump attire to the polls. The volunteer’s name has not been confirmed, but he was working at the Plummer Park voting site at approximately 6 p.m. when he was relieved of his duties.

Studio worker and cameraman Frank K. Santonyo tweeted out a photo of the poll worker in his navy blue Trump hat and a red t-shirt that read, “Where’s Hunter,” across the front.

Canyon News reached out to the Los Angeles County Clerk’s office to obtain a statement and information regarding the laws about poll workers wearing clothing in support of Presidents.

“The election worker was contacted and advised that the attire was inappropriate and unacceptable. Based on his response and reports that other workers had previously counseled him on this, he was released and is no longer working at the vote center,” said the Los Angeles County Clerk Recorder Registrar’s Office in a statement.

Occupy Democrats posted the same photo on Twitter with comments indicating that the poll workers clothes were, “intimidating Democratic voters.”

According to the California Election Code, it is prohibited for poll workers to wear campaign-themed or partisan apparel of any kind, including t-shirts, hats, buttons, and stickers.

In addition, the California Election Code prohibits anyone from wearing such apparel or engaging in other forms of partisan messaging within 100 feet of a polling place, satellite location, or election official’s guide.