HOLLYWOOD- Event organizers should consider all factors when concert-goers get together to watch a concert. Some may arrive at the show venues altered by alcohol and drugs-often creating havoc for others. Some seek attention in every way possible. Overcrowded spaces, high indoor temperatures could trigger misbehaving. Concert security should be heightened, with strong police presence so violence could be prevented. Perhaps maintaining distance between the stage and audience seating, concert barricades help prevent manage crowds and prevent or control fan behaviors-like moshing, stage diving, crowd surfing or throwing cellphones at performers.

Bebe Rexha, just last weekend was rushed off the stage during a concert after being hit in the head by a phone thrown by a fan. The pop star, was performing in New York, collapsed to her knees when the phone struck the side of her head. She was then escorted from the venue, still in pain, with her hands pressed to her face. A video circulating online showed a man being removed from the crowd by security as fans shouted “that’s assault.” The New York Police later confirmed that a 27-year-old concertgoer had been charged with assault. The star, whose hits include “Im Good (Blue) and Meant To Be, posted photos showing her injuries to Instagram on Monday. They showed bruising around her left eye and a cut on her eyebrow. However, she captured the pictures, “I’m good,” and gave the camera a thumbs-up. According to published reports, her mother was quoted as saying the star received medical treatment and needed three stitches. It happened at the end of her set at Pier 17 on June 18. She had previously invited a dan from Central America onto the stage to sing “I’m Gonna Show You Crazy,” and played an impromptu version of Seasons after a request from the audience.

Rexha, is bringing the tour to London on July 28 when she plays the Shepherd’s Bush Empire. There has been a growing trend of fans throwing their phones onstage in the hope that artists will pose for a selfie and return the phone. Take Harry Styles, he has been known to pick up a phone and call the owner’s friends to leave a voicemail. However, he was hit in the eye by a handful of can you believe it, Skittles, during a set in Los Angeles, and spent the remainder of his show rinsing his eye out with water. N-Dubz star Tulisa had her sunglasses knocked off by a fan’s phone at one of the band’s reunion gigs in Glasgow.Who could forget David Bowie back in 2004 at the Norwegian music festival after being hit in the eye by a lollipop. It caused Bowie a huge discomfort. Bowie had eye issues stemming back to his childhood, so it was horrible for him. Later Bowie, regained his composure, and announced he would perform longer. Towards the end of the concert, he threw his guitar pick into the crowd and asked jokingly if he’d hit anyone in the eye. So as you see this type of behavior has been around for almost two decades.

The alleged assailant has been named a 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna of New Jersey. He was charged on June 19 with two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree. He told the police officer, he thought it would be funny. He is due back in court on July 1. Rexha, whose real name is Bleta Rexha, from Staten Island, actually attended the same school, Tottenville High School, as my son-in-law. She’s known for high-energy hits like “I’m Good (Blue) with David Guetta, and Heart Wants What It Wants. The 33-year-old has also written hits for artists including Eminem, Rihanna and Selena Gomez. Her third album self-titled Bebe, was released a few months ago.

