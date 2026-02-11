BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills informed Canyon News via email on Tuesday, February 10 that an independent fire investigator retained by the Beverly Hills Fire Department determined the Christmas morning fire at Porta Via Restaurant in Beverly Hills was unintentional.

Based on a review of reports and transcripts, fire scene photos and videos, and witness statements, Rappaport Consulting concluded the probable cause of the fire was spontaneous heating of oily rags left in the area of origin. The report notes that oxidation of combustible material creates heat and if the heat cannot be dissipated, it will build up in the combustible material until ignition occurs.

Rappaport concluded that the area of fire origin was on the south side of the kitchen on the food prep line. The fire’s more specific area of origin was located on the upper surface of a commercial refrigerated food preparation table.

Based on available information, there were operable smoke alarms in the restaurant at the time of the fire that help temper down the flames.