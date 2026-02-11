SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on Tuesday, February 10, that the Santa Monica Fire Department launched the new in-house Ambulance Operator Program on February 1. The program is part of the ongoing implementation of Santa Monica’s two-year strategic Realignment Plan.

The Ambulance Operator Program establishes a dedicated team focused on safely operating ambulances and supporting paramedic teams during emergency medical responses.

Prior to the new program, the SMFD would route all dispatch calls related to emergency medical services to a third party, private firm McCormick. Now, in addition to providing life-saving fire response and prevention, the Fire Department can provide these emergency medical services, using in-house personnel, vehicles, and equipment.

By bringing emergency medical services in house, the program aims to improve response efficiency throughout the community.

The Ambulance Operator Program is a critical part of the Realignment Plan’s budget stability strategy, as it is projected to generate approximately $7 million in new revenue with an annual operating cost of $2.8 million.

“The Ambulance Operator Program reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, safety and high-quality service for the Santa Monica community,” said Fire Chief Matt Hallock. “By formalizing the ambulance operator role, we are strengthening our Emergency Medical Services system, supporting our personnel and improving outcomes for the patients we serve.”

The program allows firefighter-paramedics to focus on patient care while ensuring timely transportation to local medical facilities and continuing to meet the growing demand for emergency medical services. It is also designed to be a premier training ground, acting as the first step in a career pathway toward becoming a firefighter/paramedic. Ambulance operators receive specialized training in emergency vehicle operations, safety protocols, communications, and teamwork.

Santa Monica will continue to monitor performance metrics closely as the program expands, ensuring continued alignment with community needs and city priorities.

For more details about the Santa Monica Fire Department and emergency medical services, visit www.santamonica.gov/ambulance-program.